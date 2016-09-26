IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
22:59
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 23, 5776 , 26/09/16

Debate: Clinton will be asked first

According to CNN, the format of the upcoming debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will see Clinton being asked first.

The debate is to be 90 minutes, and will be moderated by NBC news anchor Lester Holt.



Last Briefs