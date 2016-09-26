22:37 Reported News Briefs Elul 23, 5776 , 26/09/16 Elul 23, 5776 , 26/09/16 'We will continue to remove illegal infiltrators' PM Netanyahu addressed the issue of illegal infiltrators at a toast of the Likud party. "We stopped infiltration into Israel," he said. "60 thousand came in, we removed 20 thousand, and we will continue to remove the illegal infiltrators."



