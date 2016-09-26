PM Netanyahu addressed the issue of illegal infiltrators at a toast of the Likud party.
"We stopped infiltration into Israel," he said. "60 thousand came in, we removed 20 thousand, and we will continue to remove the illegal infiltrators."
'We will continue to remove illegal infiltrators'
