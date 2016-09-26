Rivlin departs for Ukraine

President Reuven and First Lady Rivlin this evening (Monday) departed for a State Visit to Ukraine during which President Rivlin will participate in the commemorations of the 75th anniversary of the Babi Yar Massacre.

“Over this visit we will commemorate the past, but we will look to the future,” said the President before departing, and added, “we are nearing 25 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and this visit is an opportunity to mark the cooperation between us, to make new commitments to working in partnership for the benefit of both our peoples. I see this visit as a good opportunity to strengthen the relations between our countries, and between our peoples.”