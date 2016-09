A 23-year-old Ukrainian walked into the police station in Kiryat Shemona and confessed to murdering a man in a Ukrainian village four years ago.

He said he confessed because his "heart hurts."

The matter was reported to Interpol to check the details of the incident.

The man was arrested and the matter of extending his arrest will be brought this morning before the Magistrate Court of Kiryat Shemona for judgement.