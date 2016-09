09:10 Reported News Briefs Elul 19, 5776 , 22/09/16 Elul 19, 5776 , 22/09/16 MK Rozin asks Americans to sign petition against 'settlements' Read more



MK Michal Rozin, in a letter to members of the left-wing American organization J Street, called upon J Street members to sign a petition that would put pressure on the Treasury Department to end tax-deductible donations to organizations that expand "settlements". "J Street needs 33 more people in your state to sign our petition to the US Treasury," her email read. ► ◄ Last Briefs