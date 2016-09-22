08:24 Reported News Briefs Elul 19, 5776 , 22/09/16 Elul 19, 5776 , 22/09/16 Trudeau calls terror attacks in New York 'violent extremism' Read more



The government of Canada refrained from condemning the terror attacks in New York, New Jersey and Minnesota, as reported by Walla. The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, called them "violent extremism" in his speech at the General Assembly.