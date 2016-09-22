Iran: We will turn Tel Aviv and Haifa to dust

In a military parade in Tehran commemorating 36 years since the Iraqi invasion of Iran in 1980, it was written on a truck that Iran will "turn Tel Aviv and Haifa to dust."

During the parade, the Iranian Army presented a variety of weaponry, including the S-300 Defense System, long-range missiles, and tanks. The threat against Israel appeared on a sign presented during the parade.

Commanding General of the Iranian Army Mohammad Bagheri spoke at the parade, and said that the defense aid deal signed between the US and Israel "will raise our determination to strengthen the defensive power of the country."