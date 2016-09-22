Three terrorist prisoners agree to end hunger strike

Three Palestinian Arab terrorists held under administrative detention in Israel agreed on Wednesday to end more than two months of hunger strike after dates were set for their release, a Palestinian Authority (PA)-based NGO said, according to AFP.

Brothers Mohammed, 25, and Mahmud Balbul, 23, as well as 19-year-old Malek al-Qadi "suspended their hunger strikes following an agreement which sets an end to their detention and dates for their release," the Ramallah-based Palestinian Prisoners Club said.