Holocaust Museum: Press Iran on Holocaust denial

The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum is urging world leaders to press Iran’s leadership on its Holocaust denial during the UN General Assembly, JTA reported Wednesday.

“We want to make sure that the upcoming discussion at the United Nations is informed by facts about official Iranian efforts to promote racism and extremism in the form of Holocaust denial,” Tad Stahnke, the director of the museum’s initiative against Holocaust denial, said in a conference call with reporters as the General Assembly formally launched in New York.