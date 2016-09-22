IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
02:12
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 19, 5776 , 22/09/16

Senate clears the way for arms sale to Saudi Arabia

The United States Senate on Wednesday cleared the way for a $1.15 billion sale of tanks and other military equipment to Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported.

The Senate voted 71 to 27 to kill legislation that would have stopped the sale.



Last Briefs