The United States Senate on Wednesday cleared the way for a $1.15 billion sale of tanks and other military equipment to Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported.
The Senate voted 71 to 27 to kill legislation that would have stopped the sale.
News BriefsElul 19, 5776 , 22/09/16
Senate clears the way for arms sale to Saudi Arabia
