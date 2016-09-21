IsraelNationalNews.com

Netanyahu-Obama meeting ends

The meeting at the New York Palace hotel between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and US President Barack Obama ended minutes ago. A US administration official said the meeting took just over half an hour.



