The meeting at the New York Palace hotel between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and US President Barack Obama ended minutes ago. A US administration official said the meeting took just over half an hour.
News BriefsElul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16
Netanyahu-Obama meeting ends
