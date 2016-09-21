A tear in an underground cable has caused a blackout in several central streets of Givatayim.
The Electric Company has already begun fixing the problem, but expects that the work will continue until midnight.
Tags:blackout
17:45
Reported
News BriefsElul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16
Blackout in Givatayim
