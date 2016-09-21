17:04 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 Germany: Police arrest a Syrian refugee connected to IS German Police arrested a 16-year-old Syrian in a hostel for refugees near Cologne, on suspicion that he was in contact with someone connected to ISIS. The Cologne Police said that the refugee posed a real threat and did not give additional details.



