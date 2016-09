16:57 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 Jerusalem: 3 Jews arrested for assaulting Arab Three Jewish youths in their twenties were arrested on suspicion that they had assaulted an Arab in Jerusalem. The arrest of two of them was extended, and the third suspect was given a conditional release. Two additional suspects will have a court hearing on the issue in the morning.



