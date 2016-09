16:49 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 Dollar has risen to 3.778 NIS Currency trading finished Wednesday with mixed results. The Dollar rose 0.053% and its exchange rate was set at 3.778 NIS. The Euro fell by 0.301% and its rate was set at 4.21 NIS.



