16:46 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 The woman who trained Trump Donald Trump's brilliant adviser, Kellyanne Conway, is considered the person who succeeded in teaching Trump to stop shooting from the hip. However it remains to be seen if this change will last.



► ◄ Last Briefs