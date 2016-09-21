16:00 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 New childrens' exhibit in Old Knesset Building A special exhibit dedicated to children was initiated and produced by the Knesset under the auspices of the Knesset Museum and is being displayed in the Old Knesset Building in the center of Jerusalem.



► ◄ Last Briefs