Yitzchak Rabin Center doesn't mention terror victims

In a visit to the new Yitzchak Rabin Center in tel aviv, Yesha Council expresses disatisfaction with the new center.The Rabin Center immortalizes us as occupiers and immortalizes Rabin as the father of the Oslo Accords, and to us the Oslo Accords are the worst thing to have happened to Israel," Adler told Arutz Sheva, "Instead of immortalizing Rabin as a military leader, as a prime minister and a man of many great accomplishments."

In reflection, Adler explained that settlers are constantly attacked from both the left and the right. He sated that.