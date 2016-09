The Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem, Dov Kalmanovich, decried the decision to defer judgements on building over the "Green Line," as Netanyahu is set to meet with Obama who opposes such building.

"We have become pawns of the Americans. I have some practical advice. Let's just cancel the Jerusalem Building Commission and transfer it to the Foreign Ministry of the US, because it appears that [the Americans] call the shots," he said, according to Army Radio.