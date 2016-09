14:09 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 Motorcyclist crashes, moderately injured near Ranana A 26-year-old motorcyclist was moderately injured after he crashed near the Kfar Sava-Ranana Interchange. Medics treated him at the scene and evacuated him to Meir Hospital.



