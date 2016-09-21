Syrian fighter jet crashes near Damascus

A Syrian fighter jet crashed north of Damascus. It is, as of yet, unclear whether the plane was shot down or crashed due to technical malfunction.
The fate of the pilot is unclear.
ISIS claimed responsibility for crashing the plane.
