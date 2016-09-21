13:29 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 1 wounded in failed attack on Israeli embassy in Turkey Read more



One person reported wounded by gunfire during attack on Israel's embassy in Turkey. Turkish NTV reported that the shooting took place while two people attempted to enter the embassy. Witnesses claim shouts of “Allahu akbar” were heard at the scene. ► ◄ Last Briefs