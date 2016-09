13:27 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 19-year-old stabber found in Petah Tikvah The 19-year-old male who stabbed a 17-year-old female earlier in Tel Aviv has been located in Petah Tikvah by police.



