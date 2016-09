13:20 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 Southern Command: Hamas is ready for the next war Read more



Southern Command chief, Eyal Zamir, at a conference for southern residents explained that Hamas is preparing for the next round of fighting. Zamir emphasized that, "we have no intentions to make the situation worse but we will react to any shot fired with the appropriate level of force."