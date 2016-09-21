IsraelNationalNews.com

  Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16

Searches in North Tel Aviv for 19-year-old stabber

Police searches are currently underway in North Tel Aviv for a 19-year-old male who stabbed a 17-year-old female in the area about an hour ago.

The female was moderately injured and evacuated to Ichilov Hospital.



