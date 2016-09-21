12:51 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 Children's episodes encouraging gambling removed The Council for Cable TV and Satellite Broadcasting decided to remove several episodes of the children's show "Shchona" from circulation for what was deemed an encouragement of gambling. The concerned episodes involved the lottery.



