IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
12:51
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16

Children's episodes encouraging gambling removed

The Council for Cable TV and Satellite Broadcasting decided to remove several episodes of the children's show "Shchona" from circulation for what was deemed an encouragement of gambling.

The concerned episodes involved the lottery.



Last Briefs