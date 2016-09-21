IsraelNationalNews.com

Jerusalem freezes building permits

According to Army Radio, all building permits in Jerusalem have been frozen.

This comes as Obama meets Netanyahu tonight, presumably to pressure the PM to stop building over the so-called "Green Line."



