  Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16

Relative of 13-year-old terrorist attacked in same spot

A 22-year-old relative of the 13-year-old neutralized female terrorist near Alfe Menashe this morning had tried to carry out an attack in the same spot in November. She was killed by security forces.



