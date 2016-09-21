A 22-year-old relative of the 13-year-old neutralized female terrorist near Alfe Menashe this morning had tried to carry out an attack in the same spot in November. She was killed by security forces.
|
11:05
Reported
News BriefsElul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16
Relative of 13-year-old terrorist attacked in same spot
A 22-year-old relative of the 13-year-old neutralized female terrorist near Alfe Menashe this morning had tried to carry out an attack in the same spot in November. She was killed by security forces.
Last Briefs