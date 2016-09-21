10:00 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 Peres' condition stable After additional tests this morning, former President Shimon Peres' condition is defined as "stable." Efforts are being taken to slowly take Peres off the respirator so that his body can function independently.



► ◄ Last Briefs