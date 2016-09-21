President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met last night with Jewish leaders in New York. In the course of the meeting, he praised the cooperation between Egypt and Israel in cracking down on terror in the Sinai peninsula.
News BriefsElul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16
Al-Sisi praises Egypt-Israel cooperation
