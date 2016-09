09:04 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 Police confiscate 100 kg of Hashish in Negev Police confiscated 100 kg of Hashish in the Negev and arrested two suspects. The confiscation comes in the wake of police confiscation of 50 kg of Hashish from a Bir Hadaj resident trying to smuggle the Hashish. Police believe the incidents are related to the same drug smuggling ring.



