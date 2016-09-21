08:44 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 13 more detained in Balad funding scandal Police detained this morning 13 more suspects, active in the Arab Balad political party, within the framework of the investigation of illegal monetary activity which went to funding the party's activities.



► ◄ Last Briefs