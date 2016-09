08:29 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 Attempted terror attack in Samaria, terrorist neutralized Read more



A stabbing attack was thwarted Wednesday morning near the town of Alfei Menashe in western Samaria. A female terrorist carrying a knife attacked Israelis at the Eliyahu checkpoint near Alfei Menashe, but was shot an neutralized. There were no injuries in the attack. The wounded terrorist is reportedly in critical condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs