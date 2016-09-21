08:16 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 Study finds Israeli textbooks promote peace Read more



A new report finds that “Israeli textbooks recognize existence of the Palestinian National Movement, and events regarding the Palestinian-Israeli conflict are, as a rule, given in a balanced and impartial manner.” The report explains that, “peaceful conflict resolution is depicted in these books as highly desirable, and peace (with the Palestinians and other neighboring states) is presented not only as mutually beneficial and achievable but also as the ideal state to which all parties should aspire.” ► ◄ Last Briefs