Weapons and ammunition found around Hevron

Over the course of the night IDF forces successfully carried out an operation to confiscate weapons and ammunition from terrorists around the area of Hevron.

The operation took place in the wake of a stabbing attempt at the Cave of Machpela the day before yesterday, in order to confound terrorist activity in the area.

The operation saw the confiscation of home-made weapons, a knife, M16 parts, army gear, cartridges full of bullets and a stolen car. The findings were transferred to security forces.