Former President George H.W. Bush said in a room of roughly 40 people Monday that he would vote for Hillary Clinton in November, sources close to Bush said Tuesday, according to CNN.

Representatives of the Bush family are declining to publicly acknowledge the former president's decision, but sources close to Bush told the news network that he shared his plans with board members of the bipartisan Points of Light Foundation during what he believed was a private gathering in Kennebunkport, Maine.