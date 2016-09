05:36 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 Adelson to give $5 million toward electing Trump Read more



Sheldon Adelson reportedly will contribute $5 million toward electing Trump, a fraction of the pledged $100 million reported earlier. ► ◄ Last Briefs