Bomber charged with use of weapons of mass destruction

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday charged the Afghan-born man arrested after weekend bombings in New York and New Jersey with four counts including use of weapons of mass destruction and bombing a place of public use, Reuters reports.

The charges were laid out in a federal complaint that said a handwritten journal was found on the suspect, Ahmad Khan Rahami, that praised former Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and accused the U.S. government of slaughtering Islamist fighters in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and “Palestine”.