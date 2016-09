04:37 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 Miami kosher cafe offers free lunch to celebrate control of Zika Read more



Kosher bakery and cafe in Miami offering free lunches to pregnant women to celebrate announcement that the Zika virus is under control.