Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said on Tuesday that the Arab-Israeli “continues to be the core of regional instability in the Middle East” and called for “joint efforts by the countries of the region and the international community to reach a final and comprehensive solution to the conflict.”

He made the comments during his address at the UN General Assembly, during which he urged Israel to "write a bright page" in Middle East history and make peace with the Palestinian Authority (PA).