White House: Obama will discuss 'settlements' with Netanyahu

U.S. President Barack Obama will raise concerns about “Israeli settlements” during his meeting with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in New York on Wednesday, White House deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes said on Tuesday night, according to Reuters.

Rhodes was quoted as having told reporters that the United States has discussed its concerns about Israel's presence in Judea and Samaria and "the potential viability of a Palestinian state in the face of that settlement activity ... I'm sure President Obama will do so tomorrow as well."