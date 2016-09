01:46 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 Elul 18, 5776 , 21/09/16 13-year-old injured in fight in Kfar Saba A 13-year-old boy suffered moderate injuries in a fight that broke out in Kfar Saba on Tuesday evening. He was evacuated by paramedics to the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.



► ◄ Last Briefs