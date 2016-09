22:48 Reported News Briefs Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Amona residents to Bennett and Shaked: We won’t meet After Bennett and Shaked apparently indicated in closed conversations the unlikelihood of passing the Regulation Law to legalize Amona as it stands, Amona residents said that there is no point in their meeting with the Jewish Home MKs, as was scheduled. Read more



