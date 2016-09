22:25 Reported News Briefs Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 French President Hollande on Syria: Enough is enough Read more



In speech to UN General Assembly, Francois Hollande calls for 'quick end' to war in Syria, blames regime for collapse of truce.