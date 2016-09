21:46 Reported News Briefs Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Canada, George Soros to cooperate on refugees Read more



Canada's Minister of Immigration, John McCallum, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) in an interview that the Canadian government, Billionaire George Soros, and the UN refugee agencies are preparing to cooperate on a new initiative that will encourage the absorption of greater numbers of refugees in western countries.