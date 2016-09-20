21:21 Reported News Briefs Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Amona residents to Bennett and Shaked: Don't come After Bennett and Shaked apparently indicated in a meeting the unlikelihood of passing the Regulation Law to legalize Amona, Amona residents said that there is no point in their meeting with the Jewish Home MKs, as was scheduled.



