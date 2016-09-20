After Bennett and Shaked apparently indicated in a meeting the unlikelihood of passing the Regulation Law to legalize Amona, Amona residents said that there is no point in their meeting with the Jewish Home MKs, as was scheduled.
Amona residents to Bennett and Shaked: Don't come
