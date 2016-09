21:05 Reported News Briefs Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Historic visit in the shadow of disagreement Read more



Almost 21 years after Rabin’s murder, heads of the councils and settlements in Judea and Samaria visited the Yitzchak Rabin Center in Tel Aviv. Participants toured the Israeli museum which induced dialogue about the messages portrayed in the museum. During the visit, former MK Moshe Peled stated that, “This is the most political center in Israel. You are shaming Rabin.” ► ◄ Last Briefs