20:25 Reported News Briefs Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Mother of drowned soldier: I want the officers punished Read more



Her son's commanding officers have been demoted and rebuked, but drowned soldier's mother insists they be court-martialed. ► ◄ Last Briefs