  Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16

Terrorist house gets off on technicality

The home in which Mohammed Fakieh, the terrorist who killed Rabbi Michael Mark, dwelled, will not be demolished as it was a rental property where Fakieh lived with his wife. Mohammed Fakieh was killed by security forces.

