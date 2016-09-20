19:35 Reported News Briefs Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Terrorist house gets off on technicality Read more



The home in which Mohammed Fakieh, the terrorist who killed Rabbi Michael Mark, dwelled, will not be demolished as it was a rental property where Fakieh lived with his wife. Mohammed Fakieh was killed by security forces. ► ◄ Last Briefs