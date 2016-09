19:01 Reported News Briefs Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Nahariya: 8-year-old hit by car An 8-year-old child was hit by a car in Nahariya. A volunteer with Hatzallah administered first aid to the child, whose condition is defined as moderate to serious.



